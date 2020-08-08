Mount Vernon City Council to address police reform concerns

MOUNT VERNON — Council and the Mount Vernon Police Department will take a few minutes Monday to address the community on where they are regarding police reform.

“It’s time we respond to everyone as a council,” said Samantha Scoles, councilmember and employee and community relations committee chair. “Just because we haven’t been vocal during public participation, there are things that are happening…I can’t speak for each of us individually, but we haven’t done that well as a council expressing that.”

The committee hearings, scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m., will also include comments from MVPD Chief Robert Morgan, Scoles said.

For the past several meetings, community members and county residents have pushed the council to adopt ordinances for police reform regarding the use of force and other areas.

Also Monday, the change of North McArthur Street to a one-way street will be discussed in a 15-minute committee hearing. City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik approved a temporary change in the street direction, which will be open for southbound traffic only. Dzik has the authority to make a temporary change for up to 90 days; a permanent change must be approved by the council.

The changes came about through safety concerns for parents picking up and dropping off their children at St. Vincent De Paul school.

In a July 29 letter, Dzik gave the street department the go-ahead to change signage and street markings. The street department has put up one way and ‘do not enter’ signs, and directional arrows have been painted on the street. An existing fire lane will remain, but may be used by parents picking up and dropping off. Traffic will enter at East Chestnut and exit East High streets.

Council will further hear information on design services for the North Catherine Street drainage and brick restoration project. According to City Engineer Brian Ball, the project proposes to design a rebuild of the northwest corner of North Catherine and Chestnut streets to correct a water drainage problem.

The problem came about when Chestnut Street’s brick surface was paved, Ball said, “creating a dam” on North Catherine. Ball said the water will be redirected by installing catch basins on all four corners, new curb and gutter and raising the brick streets. The curbs will be lower than the bricks, and the bricks raised by placing a concrete foundation beneath them.

Also on council’s agenda is a resolution to place a historical marker at the Calvary Baptist Church on South Mulberry Street and a resolution designating Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day in the city.

