ASHLAND — Col. George David Brooks, 82, of Ashland, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Inn at Walnut Trail.

Born May 12, 1938 in Harrogate, Tennessee to the late George W. and Jeannette G. (Hackney) Brooks.

George was raised in McAndrews, KY, and graduated from Belfry High School in 1955. Enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 serving at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus until 1960. He joined the Ohio Air National Guard in 1961 and served with the 164th fighter group, 179th fighter group and the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield Lahm Airport, and 121st Tactical Fighter Wing at Rickenbacker AFB. Retired with the rank of Colonel in 1992. George also worked at General Motors, Empire Detroit Steel and Ohio Brass. He was proud of having earned his pilot’s license at the Ashland County Airport and was an active member of the 179th Flying Club and the retirees’ group, Shadow Flight.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by grandparents, Morgan and Fannie Hackney, Garret and Vinnie Brooks; brothers, William and Robert Brooks; sister, Phyllis Jean Brooks; in-laws, Mason and Dorothy Kessler; brother-in-law, Kenneth Kessler.

Survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia of Ashland; daughters and son-in-law, Tammi Brooks of Reynoldsburg, Jeanna and Richard Burrell of Sunbury; granddaughter, Tessa Burrell of Westerville; great-grandson, Christopher Harvey of Pataskala; sisters, Janice Clarke of Charlestown, IN; Brenda Scott of Louisville, KY; sisters-in-law, Betty Turner of Mount Liberty, Kim (Sam) LoPiccolo of Centerburg; brothers-in-law, Don (Jan) Kessler of Sparta; Rick (Tawnie) Kessler of Sparta; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Vermillion Baptist Church, 1005 Co. Road 2256, Perrysville, OH 44864, where the family will be receiving friends from 9:30 until time of service Pastors Jim Leudeman and Robert Bird officiating. Interment with military honors at Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg. A Memorial Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Willow Grove Advent Christian Church, 7192 Columbus Road, Mount Liberty, OH 43048. Pastor Chad Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vermillion Baptist Church in George’s memory.

Special thanks to Elmcroft of Ontario, The Inn at Walnut Trail, Bella Care Hospice and Capital City Hospice for taking care of George through his challenges with dementia over the last several years.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brooks family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.