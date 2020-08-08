County coroner conducting autopsy in jail inmate death

MOUNT VERNON — An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death of a Mount Vernon man who died Thursday shortly after being brought into the Knox County Jail.

Knox County Coroner Dr. Jennifer Ogle said Friday that her office will have the results of an autopsy for Rick O. Black, 30, within a few days.

Black was discovered unresponsive during an 8:32 a.m. cell check, Sheriff David Shaffer reported. CPR was started immediately. He was transported to Knox Community Hospital by the Mount Vernon Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 9:06 a.m.

Black was brought to the jail by Mount Vernon Police at approximately 7:14 a.m. He had been arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. At approximately 7:22 a.m., he entered a holding cell in the intake area. He was first checked by staff at 8:15 a.m., according to Shaffer.

Detectives, along with a chaplain representative, made personal notification to family members.

The investigation is ongoing, and the coroner’s office is assisting.

