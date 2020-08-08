Coroner: Drug overdose suspected in jail death.

MOUNT VERNON — A drug overdose is suspected as the cause of death of a Mount Vernon man who died Thursday shortly after being brought into the Knox County Jail.

Knox County Coroner Dr. Jennifer Ogle said Saturday that a full forensic autopsy for Rick O. Black, 30, found needle track marks on his extremities and a small plastic bag in his stomach. Based on the findings, Ogle said Black’s death is “suspicious for a drug overdose.” Final results of the autopsy, including toxicology, is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.

Black was brought to the Knox County Jail by Mount Vernon Police at approximately 7:14 a.m. Thursday. He had been arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. At approximately 7:22 a.m., he entered a holding cell in the intake area. He was first checked by staff at 8:15 a.m., according to Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer.

Black was discovered unresponsive during a 8:32 a.m. cell check, reported. CPR was started immediately. He was transported to Knox Community Hospital by the Mount Vernon Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 9:06 a.m.

Detectives, along with a chaplain representative, made personal notification to family members.

The investigation is ongoing.

