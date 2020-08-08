Charles F. McCluskey Sr.

MOUNT VERNON – Charles Frederick McCluskey Sr., 98, of Mount Vernon, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020.

while a patient at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. He was born July 11, 1922, in Little Falls, New York, to the late Albert and Catherine McCluskey.

Charles retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass Industries after 30 years as a glass cutter. He served in the United States Navy during WWII as Aviation Chief Ordinance and was a crew member of the first land-based bomber squadron of the Navy assigned to the South Pacific Theatre. This Bomber Squadron, VPB140, first flew PV-1 planes, a twin-engine bomber and later designated as VPB-123, flew PB4Y-2 Privateers, a four-engine bomber completing over 900 bombing missions. He maintained close ties through squadron reunions until 2015 when he learned that he was the sole survivor of his squadron.

Charles also served as Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff through the Knox County Sheriff’s office from 1953- 65. He was always ready and willing to provide assistance to family, friends and others in need.

Charles also was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 4027 in Mount Vernon, a member of American Legion Post 92 in Utica, a former member of the Church of The Nativity in Utica and currently a member of Saint Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, and the Moose Lodge in Mount Vernon.

He enjoyed residential construction, woodworking, crossword puzzles and carving with his most distinguished carving being an American Bald Eagle with a three-feet wing span. He was an avid outdoorsman and deer hunter and enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the Cleveland Indians.

Charles and his wife, Kathleen, hosted the annual cook-out for over thirty years for neighbors, friends and family to nurture love and friendship while enjoying home cooked food.

Charles’ family meant the world to him and being with his family is what he was all about He was deeply loved by his entire family and will be missed by all.

Charles is survived by his four children, Charles (Nancy) McCluskey Jr., James (Marvella) McCluskey, Joseph (Bonnie) McCluskey, Robert (Rebecca) McCluskey, all of Mount Vernon; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and special friends at R&M Southside Diner.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen, to whom he was married for 68 years; his brother, Elwin “Mac” McCluskey, and his sister Lewella Koziura.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, located at 619 East High Street, in Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

A Rite of Christian burial mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Saint Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Mark Hammond officiating. The use of a face mask will be required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Mount Vernon on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with military honors observed by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council immediately following. Social distancing will be observed.

Special thanks to the staff at The Country Club Rehabilitation Campus for taking such good care of our

father, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, and to the members of the North Central Ohio- Knox Hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles’ name may be made to Hospice of Knox County or a charity of your choice.

