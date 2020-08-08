Berg presented with one final accolade

MOUNT VERNON — In a ritual reserved for the end of a quarter at a football or basketball game, recent Mount Vernon High School graduate Cory Berg was presented with a ring to commemorate his Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Division I state indoor championship.

His 6-foot-9 mark in the high jump earned him top honors at the event in March in Geneva. For his efforts, he was presented a ring Wednesday night surrounded by friends and family of the track program at the entrance of Yellow Jacket Stadium.

“I feel like this is peak of high school,” Berg said. “Everything is over and this is the transition into college. It just feels for everybody to come together one last time.”

Berg is a week away from moving to Lincoln, Neb., where he’ll begin school at the University of Nebraska with a full track scholarship.

“I was supposed to leave about a month ago,” Berg said. “But the NCAA shut down spring and winter athletes. I’m ready to head off and start the next chapter of my life.”

Berg will have a roommate and attend classes in person, “at least right now.” Like all walks of life, that’s all up in the air. The new normal of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not really sure yet,” Berg said. “They’re sending a bunch of mixed messages on email. But I’m sure we’ll figure that out once I get on campus.”

But Wednesday was the last piece of his high school experience and the ring was the last accolade in a career full of them.

“We had to make do with what we could,” Berg said. “If it was a packed Friday night, it obviously would have been a lot better because (I would have been with) more of the people that have been with me along the journey and supported me through high school.”

He holds six school records in indoor and outdoor track, he’s been MVP at the Mount Vernon News SpecTrackular two times, OCC male track athlete of the year twice and a state qualifier once — missing out because of injury his sophomore season and because of COVID-19 this season.

“I am so happy for Cory,” Mount Vernon track coach Kathy Thayer said. “It’s just a blessing and an honor for him to achieve this. There’s not many in the state that did. And it’s nice to have a time to recognize him and honor him and send him off with all the best wishes in the world.”

It was the timing of the pandemic that took away Berg’s swan song outdoor season. But it was timing that allowed him to take home the ring. Berg and Mount Vernon competed in indoor track for the first time as a team last winter.

“It was a blessing,” Thayer said. “You gotta look at the positives. We were in a situation that we couldn’t control (last spring). You can look at the positives or the negatives. We want to celebrate him and his successes and that’s the best attitude we can take.”

Thayer will miss Berg’s presence off the track as well.

“He’s a motivator,” she said. “He would get other kids to come and join the team and give their best effort. During practice, just them watching him motivates them to be better. He’s just someone who’s inspirational to the coaching staff and to the other athletes on the team.”

And that as much as the accolades will be his legacy.

