HOWARD – Lawrence R. Sapp, age 92, of Howard, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on the family farm on January 17, 1928 in Howard, Ohio the son of Calvin and May (Shipley) Sapp. Larry served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired in 1995 after 50 years of employment as a Field Engineer with Cooper Industries.

Larry was a member of the Howard Church of Christ, Mount Zion Lodge #9 F&AM, and Kamram Grotto. Larry was a farmer at heart and enjoyed nothing more than spending a good hard-working day around the farm he was born on. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his children; Lonnie (Teresa) Sapp of Parma and Allison (Seth) Lindemann of Milford; two grandchildren, Lucas and Harper Lindemann.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Gleeson) Sapp in 2017, four brothers, Robert Sapp, Donald Sapp, Thomas Sapp and Clinton Sapp.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where a funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Ben McKinstry will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Howard.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to the Howard Church of Christ.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

