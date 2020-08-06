Sheriff: Man found dead at jail; Investigation ongoing

Rick O. Black, 30, was discovered unresponsive during a 8:32 a.m. cell check, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer reported. CPR was started immediately and a squad was requested. He was transported to Knox Community Hospital by the Mount Vernon Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased at approximately 9:06 a.m.

Black was brought to the Knox County Jail by Mount Vernon Police at approximately 7:14 a.m.. He had been arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments. At approximately 7:22 a.m. he entered a holding cell in the intake area. He was first checked by staff at 8:15 a.m.,according to Shaffer.

Detectives, along with a chaplain representative made personal notification to family members.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Knox County Coroner’s Office is providing assistance.

* * *

