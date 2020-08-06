BAKERSVILLE — Edward Lewis Honabarger, Jr., 82, of Bakersville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Pearl to the late Edward and Lavena (Levengood) Honabarger, Sr.

Ed was a graduate of West Lafayette High School and worked as a superintendent for Belden Brick in Sugarcreek for 47 years before retiring. He was a life member of Renner’s United Church of Christ, where he was very active. He was also a member of the West Lafayette Rotary for 30 years, Newcomerstown Elks, and the Baltic Conservation Farm. He was also a charter member of the Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department.

Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye (Hicks) Honabarger; children Stephanie (Steve) Wilson of Zoar, Andrea (Jim) Collins of Bakersville, Jona Lee (Dave) Mikesell of Coshocton, and Edward (Brooke) Honabarger IV of Danville; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth McIntire-Walters, Mary Gress, Martha Sycks, and Beatrice Visintainer; many brothers and sisters -in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at Renner’s St. Paul United Church of Christ, 7620 Renner Rd SW, Fresno, OH 43824, on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jim Henninger officiating. Burial will follow at Renner’s St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Renner St. Paul UCC and/or the Renner’s St. Paul UCC Cemetery Fund; envelopes will be available at the church. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.