Stephen Darling

FREDERICKTOWN — Stephen Lee Darling, 73, of Fredericktown passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. He was born Dec. 30, 1946 in Mansfield to the late Donald and Margaret (Beer) Darling.

Stephen loved learning and to repair and tinker with things. He retired from Siemens in Mount Vernon, where he worked in the engineering department for over 26 years.

Stephen was defined by his love for God and neighbor. He dedicated his life to Jehovah at the age of 12 and was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness for 60 years. As a young man, he served as a full time minister and moved to Kentucky to teach others about the Bible. There he met his wife Betty and baptized his father-in-law Clayton. At the time of his death he was a member of the Mount Vernon Congregation.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Shoemaker) Darling, whom he married Sept. 28, 1970; daughters, Ann Renee (Rob) Pierce, Jennifer (Ernest) Meadows and Rachel (James) Lewis; eight grandchildren; brother, Daniel Darling; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Darling.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 2:30 p.m. Details are available upon request from the family.

