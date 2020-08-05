Reinvigorating community news in Mount Vernon

Dear Subscriber,

I’m Kyle Barnett, the new publisher of Mount Vernon News, and I’d like to thank you for being a loyal subscriber.

You may have seen our article on Monday about the change in ownership here at the News, but I wanted to formally introduce myself.

Newspapers used to be the fabric of the community, covering local schools, sports, businesses, people and organizations.

We have a model to bring that back to Mount Vernon.

Sometimes for that to happen, though, you have to move backwards just a little bit before you can move forwards.

Starting today, the Mount Vernon News will be moving to a two-day-a-week publication, providing our readership with a print version full of local news and features.

We may be scaling back our printing, but we are going to bring increased coverage each and every week to what is important here in Mount Vernon.

We promise to deliver more local news in 2 days than what you received before in 6 days.

Local sports, senior living, automotive, real estate, home services, wellness and healthcare, restaurants and entertainment, K-12 schools and higher education, local business and government, pets and celebration of events, and — most importantly — the people who make up this great community are just some of the news we’ll be covering.

In addition, we will be providing more robust online coverage and taking down the paywall. This will allow all to share these great stories about the amazing people, organizations and businesses in this community.

We are asking for your patience and feedback. Please give us the next 30 days to show you what community news can be like again.

In the meantime, we’d love to hear from you regarding your questions and suggestions.

You and the community are the news, so we want to hear what you think is important.

Call us at 740-397-5333 or email us at assignments@mountvernonnews.com.

We can’t wait to hear from you.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews