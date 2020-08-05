Positive COVID-19 tests halts some Highland sports

SPARTA — Boys golf, football, cheerleading and marching band have all been suspended at Highland following a positive COVID-19 test, Highland Local Schools announced Sunday in a letter on the district’s website by superintendent Nate Huffman.

“During the last few days, our athletic department was informed of our first positive COVID-19 test for a student athlete with additional students waiting on results,” Huffman wrote. “At this time, all students and families have been contacted by the Morrow County Health Department if they were in contact with a positive case.”

Boys golf, which was allowed to begin its regular season on Wednesday, has been suspended through Aug. 12. Football, cheerleading and marching band is suspended through Friday.

“We still have the same goal of starting the school year with students five days a week with safety precautions in place,” Huffman said. “However, over the past couple of weeks, we have faced some challenges as COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally and statewide, planning is becoming incredibly difficult and unsettling. We are still more than a month from the start of school but I want to ensure families are prepared for all possible options. This includes possibly starting on the hybrid model or even remotely in a worst-case scenario.”

Highland athletic director Mike DeLaney added, “I’d like to thank the families involved for their cooperation and communicating with the administration and the Morrow County Health Department in timely fashion,” he said. “These are the types of actions from those stricken with this virus that can help us limit the spread of the virus within our community.”

Cross country, girls golf, soccer or volleyball are continuing with practice, DeLaney said.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy