Knox County reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health (KPH) reported 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday, an increase of 15 since Monday’s reporting.

The overall death toll in Knox County has risen to seven.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county range in age from 7 months to 100, according to KPH.

Many of the new positive cases on Tuesday were from the outbreak at Country Court Skilled Nursing Center in Mount Vernon.

Knox Public Health in partnership with the Ohio National Guard will be conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairground from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

A confirmatory test for the virus (NOT an antibody test) will be available for free. Participants just need to bring their ID and insurance card (although those without insurance are still able to get tested).

The registration paperwork is now available online at the KPH web site, so participants can print out the paperwork at home and complete it before arriving at the fairgrounds to expedite the testing process.