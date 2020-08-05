Obituary

Kay Hoppe

MOUNT VERNON – Kay A. Hoppe, 78, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the Country Court Skilled Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. Services in Minnesota are pending.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kay A. Hoppe.

 

