James Alan Isaac

FREDERICKTOWN — James Alan Issac, 54, of Fredericktown, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born April 11, 1966, in Circleville, to Ralph and Wanona (Clifton) Isaac.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

James is survived by his father, Ralph; the love of his life Shelly (Devore) Hempker; children Brandon, James II, Brittany (Luke), Jaron; grandchildren, Jacob, Kayden, Jaina, Liam; siblings, Theresa, Timothy, Jeffrey; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m.

Please follow COVID-19 restrictions while attending. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.