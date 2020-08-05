BUTLER — Herbert W. Carpenter, 88, of Butler, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Country Court Care Center in Mount Vernon. He was born June 19, 1932, in Clendenin, West Virginia to the late Alonzo and Delcia (Strickland) Carpenter.

Herbert was a landscaper and a farmer. He worked for Wade and Gatton Nursery and Landscape for many years. Herbert enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all he loved being around his family.

He is survived by his children, Gary Carpenter, Larry (Tracy Carr) Carpenter, Mark (Serenea) Carpenter, Jeff (Kim) Carpenter, Rhonda Beheler, Tammy (Bob) Wells and Jody (Dave) Whited; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings.

Along with his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Carpenter; and second wife, Brenda Carpenter; son, Michael Carpenter.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Herbert W. Carpenter.