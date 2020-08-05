Obituary

Gail ‘Wally’ Reynolds

MOUNT VERNON — Gail “Wally” Reynolds, 77, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home in North Carolina.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gail “Wally” Reynolds.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 