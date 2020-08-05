Dorothy J. Behner

DANVILLE — Dorothy June “Dottie” (Richardson) Behner, 89, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon.

She was born April 1, 1931 in Mount Vernon to the late Robert and Katherine (Schmidt) Richardson. She was a lifetime knitter and donated many items she crocheted to local shops and causes. She was an active church member of The Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mount Vernon, and served as a missionary for many years including Belize and the Dominican Republic.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Wayne Behner of Danville; two sons, William Geoffrey (Barbara) Finken of Emmaus, PA, and Robert (Karen) Finken of Tullahoma, TN; her grandchildren, Andrea (David) Keirn of Chicago, IL, Kristen (Jason) Tillman of Cincinnati, William Geoffrey Finken Jr. (Becky) of North Carolina, Jamie Sue Finken of Reading, PA, and Tiffany (Michael) Labenberg of Allentown, PA; a great-grandson, Nathan Labenberg; and two brothers, William Richardson of Jackson, TN, and Danny Richardson of WA.

A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Gadway officiating. Space will be available for social distancing and a sound system in use for ease of hearing. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be directed to 3ABN, P.O. Box 220 West Frankfort, IL 62896.