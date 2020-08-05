Clinton Stewart

GROVE CITY — Clinton J. Stewart of Grove City passed surrounded by his family at home Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020 following a 21-year battle with Friedreich’s Ataxia. He was 36.

Clinton was born Jan. 7, 1984 in Mount Vernon to David S. and Dawn C. (Gallwitz) Stewart.

He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 2002 and Grove City College in 2006. Clinton earned his MBA at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2010.

Clinton loved all sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His one passion in life was loving the people in his life.

Clinton is survived by his mother, Dawn C. Stewart, Grove City; his father, David S. Stewart and wife Shirley, Houston, TX; a sister, Kelli Redfoot and husband Cody, Grove City; grandparents, Wayne and Karen Gallwitz, Mount Vernon; and a step-brother, Yaofan Fu, Houston, TX. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. His grandparents, Freda and John Stewart, preceded him in death.

Memorials may be made to: FARA (Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance) at curefa.org/donate

Memorial Service: East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 4 – 7:00 p.m.