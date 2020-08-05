MOUNT VERNON — Bruce Hartwick, 65, of Mount Vernon passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon to the late William and Mildred (McDonnell) Hartwick. Bruce enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was beloved for his sense of humor and willingness to help people. People were drawn to his kind heart.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Barber; his sister, Ann Chandler; two brothers, Patrick (Dianne) Hartwick, Michael (Cathy) Hartwick; and his feline companion, whom he rescued, Reese Cup.

In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service at a later date.

The family wants to thank all of Bruce’s wonderful friends for their loyalty.

