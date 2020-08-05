Area cross country teams work through uncertainty

High school distance runners are in a class of their own when life is normal. But in the abnormal times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fear among area coaches, is that they’ll be the only athletes to have two consecutive seasons canceled.

But the Ohio Department of Health provided a ray of light when it omitted cross country from the list of contact sports when it released an extension for guidelines on contact and low- and non-contact sports on Saturday.

But the light wasn’t fully turned on either. Cross country was also omitted from the list of low- and non-contact sports too.

“The (Ohio High School Athletic Association) is working to confirm details with the Ohio Department of Health within the ‘Contact Sports Defined’ section based on the order signed by the ODH on Saturday, Aug. 1,” the OHSAA said in a statement tweeted out Sunday. “As soon as those details are confirmed, the OHSAA will issue a memo to school administrators and then post it to OHSAA.org and @OHSAASports (on Twitter).”

The omission concerns Fredericktown coach Bob Geiger.

“Baseball lost a season,” he said. “Softball lost a season. But the track kids lost a track season and the thought of losing a cross country season right after it is very hard for the athletes. If you’re a distance runner, you’re the only one that’s staring at losing a second season in a row.”

East Knox cross country coach Ran Jones sees the omission as a positive.

“It gives us more hope to be able to participate,” he said. “(We) know how crammed it is at a cross country event at the starting line. We’ll see if there’s changes there.

“It’s just so up in the air. Every day, stuff is changing and we’re supposed to be starting school in two weeks and two days and we still have question marks. We’re planning for these seasons, but it’s constantly changing.”

“When people think of contact, they think of people running into each other,” Geiger said. “They don’t think of proximity. So, cross country — at the start and at the finish of each race — has a lot of proximity.”

It’s that proximity that is the bone of contention. The OHSAA suggested using staggered, wave or interval starts, widening the course to at least six feet and finishing the race in a corral in the guidelines released July 22. The OHSAA also suggested using fully automatic timing systems.

“I think we can work through those things,” Geiger said. “Today, we started practice and we don’t even know if we can race yet. It’s really difficult with the uncertainty of whether we’ll get to race again (or not) because some of these kids haven’t raced in a year.”

The guidelines put the bigger meets in jeopardy.

“I just saw (Sunday) that the Tiffin Carnival, which is the biggest meet in Ohio, canceled,” Jones said. “And I understand because their event is so huge. Dual meets and tri-meets can still happen and still happen safely. Even if they limit those big meets, I’d still like to allow our kids to run and see the benefits of their training.”

Jones is expecting upwards of 30 total runners middle school through high school this season. The problem with canceling the bigger meets impacts a program like Fredericktown, which is closer to 90 in high school alone.

“There are a couple of meets on (our) schedule where I’m wondering (if we’ll go),” Geiger said. “If you go to Galion, they’re starting a race every half-hour and every race has 350 or 400 guys. They might have 3,000 athletes race that day. So, I can see those go by the wayside.

“What I don’t to see happen is I don’t want the varsity kids to get to run and the (junior varsity) and your junior high kids not get to race because we’re trying to make room for varsity only. I would fight against that. One of the great things about cross country is that everybody races no matter how fast you are.”

Both the Bulldogs and the Freddies, who began practicing Monday, have already been practicing social distance with its distance runners.

“We’ve just kept space with each other,” Jones said. “We have intentionally just done body work instead of using the weight room and a lot of equipment just so we didn’t have to deal with (contamination).”

Social distancing at Fredericktown requires some trust.

“Practice today was different,” Geiger said. “We were separated out and we were so spread out because we have to. Everything we did was with the eye of social distancing. We’re doing everything by four groups — high school boys, high school girls, junior high boys and junior high girls. And I can’t be four different places. Before, if I talked loud enough, I could talk to 100 kids. Now, I’ve gotta trust my assistants and I have a great staff. We’ve been together as group for seven or eight years, so it’s not an issue.”