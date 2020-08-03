MOUNT VERNON — M. Robert “Bob” Statler, age 98, of Mount Vernon, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born June 3, 1922 in Mount Vernon, the son of Martin R. and Veula (Wells) Statler.

Bob was a 1940 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired after 40 years of employment with the United States Post Office.

Bob was a devout and active member of the First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and trustee. He also was a member of the Tried and True Class and served on the pulpit committee. Bob sat eight years on the General Board of the American Baptist Churches of the USA, and he and his wife Lola traveled often for the American Baptist Missions Effort.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Nancy) Statler of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Statler of Mount Vernon; six grandchildren, Susan Judy, Martin Statler, Angela Naramore, Aaron Statler, Kyle Heinlein and Rob Heinlein; 17 great grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Carole) Statler of Columbus.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola (Workman) Statler; a son, Dale Statler; and a daughter, Lynda Heinlein.

Due to the current pandemic the family will observe a private service at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Martin G. Statler officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church, 303 S. Edgewood Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

