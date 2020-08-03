Parts of Martinsburg water project to be rebid

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners Thursday approved advertisements for construction firms to rebid on two important parts of the grant-funded Martinsburg Water Project.

Re-advertising is scheduled for Tuesday and on Aug. 11, with sealed bids to be accepted by commissioners through Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

The project has been delayed for a few months due to over-bidding in April. Commissioners have already approved Core & Main to start installing water meters for about 110 Martinsburg households.

A total estimate for Contract B is now $300,000, which had been $243,000 before. Contract B involves the construction of a new water supply well, well building, and all new waterlines from the wells to the storage tank. In April, four bids all went well over the $243,000 estimate, ranging from $349,101 to $535,000. Bids must be within 10 percent of the engineer’s estimate to proceed.

Knox County’s grant writer and project manager, Amy Schocken of Community Development Consultants, Inc., said the Village of Martinsburg may need to borrow funds from the Ohio Water Development Authority to pay for some project costs, which includes grant funding from Community Development Block Grant and Ohio Public Works Commission that totals $705,000.

The second major part still to be rebid is for Contract C, which involves interior and exterior painting of 75,000 gallons, multi-column elevated water storage tank, repairs to the cathodic protection, and installation of a new tank-mixing system.

The engineer’s previous estimate had been $205,000, and has been increased substantially to $336,000.

Contract B is to be completed by April 30, 2021, and Contract C by Oct. 31 of this year.

Commissioners also approved the bid award to Small’s Asphalt Paving, Inc., for annual resurfacing of county roads for $506,794.

The engineer’s estimate was $577,906.