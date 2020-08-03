MOUNT VERNON — Joshua Michael Allen, 31, Mount Vernon, passed away after a lengthy battle with Muscular Dystrophy July 31, 2020, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

He was born March 5, 1989 in Mount Vernon to Glenn R. and Joanna B. (Martin) Allen.

Joshua was a member of Faith Baptist Church. When he was able he enjoyed being outside. He enjoyed reading and was knowledgeable about the books he read. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces.

Besides his parents he is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Davey Allen, Wyatt Allen, Amber Allen and Danielle (Robert) Kane; three nieces, Courtney, Jenna and Finley all of Mount Vernon; paternal grandfather, Lee Allen of Mount Vernon; aunts and uncle; cousins; and extended family and close friends.

Joshua was preceded in death by his brothers Chad and Caleb Allen, paternal grandmother, Dorothy Allen and maternal grandparents, Donald and Clara Martin.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 1 – 3 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastors Doug Forsythe and Matt Otto officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery.

The Lasater Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is handling the funeral services for the Allen family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joshua’s memory to: Nationwide Children’s Hospital or MDA.

