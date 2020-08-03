HEBRON — Jeffrey Neil Swick, 61, Columbus, formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Newark following a brief illness. He was born Dec. 2, 1958 in Newark, the son of the late Neil and Charlotte (McMullen) Swick. Jeff was a graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1977, and had retired after a long career with DCSC and DSCC in Columbus where he worked as an analyst and programmer.

Jeff was an avid sports fan, die-hard Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan, along with The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed classic rock. He was proud of his record as a multi-gallon blood donor with the American Red Cross. He also enjoyed bowling. As a kid he was affectionately referred to as “Jughead”.

He is survived by his sisters, Shelly (Irvin) Small of Hebron; Mary (Art) Grashel of Mount Vernon, Joanna Swick of Mount Vernon; brother, Scott (Laura) Swick; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

Honoring Jeff’s wishes, he will be cremated and interred with his parents in the Hebron Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held for his family at a later date.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Jeff and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com and leave a message of comfort for Jeff’s family.