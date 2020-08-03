MOUNT VERNON — Carol J. Preisser, age 63, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 9, 1956 in Lucasville, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy (Stephens) Rayburn.

Carol was employed as a Data Entry Clerk for Select Optical in Columbus for many years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home and lawn. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband of over 15 years, Timothy Preisser; her son, Anthony Baldwin; her brothers, Gene (Donna) Rayburn, Steve (Sandy) Rayburn, Darryl Rayburn; and her sisters, Phyllis (Robert) Robinson and Karen Rayburn.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in Eastview Cemetery, Centerburg, with Mr. Roger Marra officiating.

