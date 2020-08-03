A great day in the sale ring

MOUNT VERNON — It was a different sort of sale with no animals in the ring, but 4-Hers counted the 2020 Knox County Junior Fair Sale of Champions as a good one.

The 4-Hers came out in person to stand in the ring as local bidders drew on prior knowledge of the animals — and their generosity — to arrive at the sale price.

State Rep. Rick Carfagna, whose family owns Carfagna’s — a long-running Italian market specializing in meats — paid $2,750 to Erich Rhodeback with Anything Goes 4-H Club for his Grand Champion Market Goat. Rhodeback, of Mount Vernon, has been showing goats for about eight years. Rhodeback plans on placing his earnings into his family farm for future animal showing and sales and save some back to attend a trade school.

What Steve Jagger, one of two auctioneers, called “one of the most competitive market hog shows in all of Ohio” resulted in Dakota Chadwick, 16, with Redbrush 4-H, earning $2,200 for his Grand Champion Market Hog. The buyer was Beheler Excavating. Chadwick, of Butler, is a junior at Knox County Career Center. He is not sure yet about how to spend his earnings but some will go into savings. He has also been showing animals for about eight years.

“This has been my top fair accomplishment so far,” Chadwick said.

A double-win at the Sale of Champions was earned by Amanda Annett, 18, of Utica, who belongs to Wranglers 4-H. She earned Reserve Grand Champion for Market Beef, with a sale of $2,500 to Loudonville Farmers Equipment. She followed that up with her Grand Champion Dairy Feeder being sold for $2,500 to two buyers, Didinger Crop Service and Small’s Asphalt and Paving.

Annett wasn’t able to attend the Sale of Champions in person. Her Market Beef Reserve Champion and Grand Champion Dairy Feeder were both shown by her brother, Alex. He said his sister was attending the Ohio State Livestock Exposition in Greenville. Next year will be her last one at the Knox County Fair and she does plan to attend, he offered.

Luke Raudebaugh, 15, of Danville, a member of Animals R Us 4-H, earned Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Riverside Recovery Services purchased his lamb for $1,500. Raudebaugh plans to hold back his earnings to spend on his next year’s market lamb project.

“This is probably my biggest win ever,” he said.

East Knox FFA member Cade Morningstar has both the Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer and the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Market Feeder. The Market Dairy Steer sold for a total of $2,000 and was bought by the Alumni Roofing Company. His Dairy Market Feeder sold for a total of $3,000 in bids from Smalls Sand and Gravel in the amount of $1,000.20; Smithhisler Meats for $999.90; and the Alumni Roofing Company for $990.90.

Morningstar has been selling animals at the sale for 10 years and this was his last year attending the junior fair. As far as the money goes, he’s not too sure what he plans on doing with it.

“I would rather have had it as it has always been,” Morningstar said. “I’m just not one for change but… it was a really good way to go out.”

Carter Wittel is a member of the Chapelview Barn Buddies 4-H Club. He is from Danville. His Reserve Grand Champion Broiler sold for $1,100 and the buyer of the broiler was John Hinderer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

“This year went really good for me,” said Wittel. “It’s very exciting. Getting the animal the way I wanted it was the hardest part about my fair project this year.”

Alexander Valente, a Centerburg Livestock 4-H’er, sold his Grand Champion Broilers for $1,250 to Park National Bank. This was his 9th year selling at the sale of champions. When it comes to the money he’s won, he plans on putting the money towards a new truck since his current one is starting to go bad on him.

“It feels great to do the fair this way this year,” he said. “But it’s definitely been softer, colder, a lot more organized, a lot less people running around. It’s great for the junior fair. I understand that… the fair grounds is kind of sucky for everyone else that isn’t a part of the junior fair but for us, it’s been amazing.”

Creative Kids 4-H’er Caleb Ferenbaugh had the Grand Champion Market Fryers, which sold for a total of $1,500 to Park National Bank. This is his third year showing at the fair but his first time in the ring at the sale of champions.

He said that selling his animal at the fair was pretty nice, but since there were not other events, no grandstands or rides, he says it felt pretty odd.

“I’m going to buy my family dinner,” he said about the money he received, and the rest he’s not quite sure what he plans on doing with it.

Tatum Tyson is a member of the Knox Rocks 4-H club. She is from Mount Vernon. Her Reserve Grand Champion Market Fryer sold for $1,000 and was bought by John Hinderer Honda.

“This feels really good,” said Tyson. “I’m happy with what my animal sold for.”

Tyson has shown at the fair for numerous years and even though this year was a bit of a different experience because of the COVID-19 crisis, Tyson was very satisfied with how this year went for her.

Brad Wilson is a member of Danville FFA. He is from the area of Danville and that’s where his animals are raised. His Reserve Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer sold for a total of $2,750. The buyer was Performance Feed and Seeds.

“This year went pretty good for me,” said Wilson. “I got Reserve Grand Champion. I don’t really get attached to my animal that much, so the hardest part for me about showing a steer is picking the right one at the beginning. This feels pretty good. It’s my last year.”

Caleb McKee, a member of the Clinton Clovers 4-H club, had the Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Market Lambs. The lambs sold for a total of $3,000, with the price split evenly between Small’s Sand and Gravel, the Kari Ball Agency – Nationwide and Wyandot Mutual, Seed Consultants, Inc. and McKee Farmers Freezer Meats. The money he won will go towards investing and towards saving up for college.

“I think (the sale) is going a lot better than what I though it would go given our circumstances,” McKee said, adding that the price he sold would be about even with if the lambs would have been sold by the pound.

Rebecca Scholl, a member of Centerburg FFA, finished the show by selling her Reserve Grand Champion Turkey for $1,100 to Knox Community Hospital. Scholl has been showing at the fair ever since she joined 4-H, which she said was when she was about 8 years old. But this was her first year selling her market animal at the sale of champions. In past years, she has won grand champion for her fancy chicken.

“It feels pretty good,” she said about selling her first animal. The money for this sale will go towards investing for next year’s fair and college. “It feels good to have it under my belt, I guess,” she said.

Austin Anderson is a member of the Animals R Us 4-H club. He is from Danville, where he raised his animals. His Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $1,500 and was bought by John Hinderer Honda.

“This feels very good,” said Anderson. “The hardest thing about raising an animal is letting it go. I’m satisfied by what my animal sold for.”

Anderson was happy by the outcome of the 2020 Knox County Jr. Fair for him.

Even though he had to let his animal go in the end, he was still satisfied with getting Grand Champion for his market lamb.

Elizabeth Aeppli, from Danville, of the Little Rascals 4-H club, sold her Grand Champion Turkey, Thomas, for $1,100 to CES Credit Union.

This is Aeppli’s fourth year at the fair but the first year showing turkey.

“(The most exciting thing is) probably getting to flip my bird when showing it,” Aeppli said, noting that the success depended on the feed and how much time she spent with the animal.

Aeppli plans on saving the money for a car or college.

Cassidy Small, from Fredericktown, with the Boots & Banners 4-H club, sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Nugget, for $4,000 to White Farms Boer Goats, Small’s Sand and Gravel, and Jones Insurance.

This is Small’s ninth year at the fair. She said she was really happy with how the sales were going and how her goats and steers did this year, despite being nervous at first that there wouldn’t be a fair due to COVID-19.

“It’s cool to see how our community can really come together to support the generations to come and young kids in agriculture,” Small said, referring to the fair board for pulling the livestock shows together.

Small planned on investing the $4,000 back into the future of her four-goat herd and Angus livestock at home.

Gavin Burke, from Mount Vernon, with the Smokin’ Spurs 4-H club, sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog “The Calico Barrow” for $4,250 to Small’s Sand and Gravel, Beheler Excavating/Farm, and Alumni Roofing Company. He also sold his Grand Champion Market Beef steer, Biscuit, for $4,250 to Beheler Excavating/Farm.

This is Burke’s ninth year at the fair.

“It’s amazing, just being able to show two of the best animals at the county fair,” Burke said. “It’s just a great feeling to know that I’ve worked all summer and it paid off at the fair this year.”

Burke also commended the fair board for how they adjusted to the unusual year.

“We had so many changes, especially just a couple of days before the fair started. The way that the fair board just took it and ran made a great fair out of it,” Burke said.

Burke shared that he would be saving most of the money from the sales, putting it back into the family’s hay and beef cow business.

Alenah Boeshart, from Danville, with the Chapelview Barn Buddies 4-H club, sold her Grand Champion Pen of Three Market Lambs, Tattor, Baxter, and Steward, for $4,000 to Beheler Excavating/Farm.

This is Boeshart’s third year at the fair but the first year showing a pen of three. She said the most exciting thing was getting to work with the animals.

Boeshart plans to put the money towards her college funds to go to Ohio State ATI/Wooster.

“I want to be an agronomist,” Boeshart shared.