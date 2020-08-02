Mount Vernon News under new leadership

MOUNT VERNON — Today begins a new era for the Mount Vernon News after 80 years, but the commitment to the community remains the same.

Metric Media LLC, the new owners of Mount Vernon News, understands the role of the community newspaper in today’s media landscape.

Metric Media currently publishes 1,227 regional and business news web sites across the U.S. This marks its first purchase of an existing print title.

The News has been and will continue to be the official record of what’s happening in Knox County and the surrounding area, but improvements are underway to bring the News to the next generation of readers and advertisers.

Coming soon, the News will take on a fresh look in its printed form with larger pictures, different layouts and more local coverage. The new look will be visually pleasing and easier to navigate. You’ll see more photos and stories rich with detail written by your neighbors, plus deals and specials available from all of your favorite local businesses.

In addition, the News will be adding new features and pages, all with unique advertising opportunities.

Further, online options will undergo a redesign with the addition of more local content and will continue to keep our readership up to date with breaking news, incorporating technology to assist readers and enhance stories. The e-edition will reflect the changes you will find in our print edition.

The Shoppers’ Mart, will continue to be available weekly, serving as the county’s marketplace. Additionally, look for new pages that will be more engaging.

Metric Media looks to build on the great work done by the Culbertson family and Mount Vernon News staff.

Kay Culbertson has led the paper as publisher since 1992. She and Assistant Publisher Liz Lutwick will remain with the company in a consulting capacity.

“It has been my good fortune to be publisher of Mount Vernon News, providing local news to our community,” Culbertson said. “I am going to miss seeing our staff members, friends and loyal readers. I wish you all well and hope you stay safe through these turbulent times. My hope is that Metric Media will continue the tradition that we have brought to you these many years.”

The Culbertsons originated the modern News in 1939 when The Democratic Banner and The Republican News combined after 97 years of coexistence.

Metric Media, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, will open an office in Mount Vernon.

“Our corporate mission is to re-build community news in America,” Kyle Barnett, general manager at Metric Media, said. “We believe Mount Vernon is a great place to start.”

We encourage community members to send any thoughts or suggestions regarding the direction forward for their newspaper.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews