Music at the Terraces

Joshua Morrison/News Bluegrass band Six Miles to Nellie packed the yard, while socially distancing, at the Schnormeier Event Center at Ariel-Foundation Park Friday night. The concert was sponsored by the Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival as part of the Summer in the City series of events. For a listing of more events check out mountvernonohio.org.

