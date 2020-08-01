MOUNT VERNON — Mary Lucille Cooper, 92, a resident of Country Court Nursing Center, died Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at the center.

She was born July 30, 1927, in Coshocton to the late Grover and Ethel (Smith) Arnold.

Lucille was employed for 23 years at the Mount Vernon Developmental Center and was a member of the Grove Church of Christ at Gambier.

She is survived by her son, Randall Scott (Marlene) Cooper of Rockbridge Baths, VA; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, James and David.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Scott Cooper, whom she married March 12, 1950; he died Aug. 1, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her son, Delton James Howard; and her siblings, Margene Myers, Grover, Harold and Logan Arnold.

A private burial was held at the Tiverton Cemetery in Coshocton County.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling the arrangements.