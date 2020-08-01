TIFFIN — Elaine Batdorff, 92, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Akron, to David and Mabel (Cozad) Jameson.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sandy (Lou) Petros of Mount Vernon and Susan Riley of Tiffin; ex-son-in-law, Paul Riley of Tiffin; two grandsons, Patrick (Amanda) Riley and Brent (Molly) Riley, both of Tiffin; two step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Elaine grew up in Akron and after high school graduation she met and married Merlin Batdorff on Aug.. 24, 1946, at Firestone Presbyterian Church. They remained married for 66 years, until Merlin passed in 2013. Elaine spent her last five years in Mount Vernon.

Elaine and Merlin lived most of their lives in Tiffin, where they owned and operated Batdorff Real Estate for many years. Elaine enjoyed selling residential real estate and playing cards, especially bridge and Kentucky Wild with family and friends. She was always physically active and an avid golfer until the age of 88. She was thrilled by a hole in one at Clinton Heights Golf Course at the age of 57.

