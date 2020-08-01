Do you feel the Ohio House made the right decision in removing Larry Householder as House Speaker?

“I really don’t know, I haven’t heard all sides of the story, so I don’t know all that’s involved with Householder. Not till we know everything involved.” Jack Christner, Mount Vernon

“Yes, because he was involved in bribery and he charged everybody in the state to pay for it. Anybody in the state who gets electricity has to pay for what he did.” Roosevelt Elmore, Howard

“Honestly, I don’t know that much information about it. I guess if he did wrong, then yes.” Jennifer Stephens, Mount Vernon

“No. Everybody has the right to free speech, and they need to do a lot more investigating.” Sandra Shrader, Marengo

“Yes I do. We’ve got enough crooks in the government. We don’t need any more.” Tammy Kline, Perrysville

“Yes. Well, I think the evidence is pretty clear. It’s the second time he’s been brought up on these kinds of — I don’t know what to call them — infractions. They’re not criminal charges yet, I guess, innocent until proven guilty.” Nancy Baldeschwiler, Butler

* * *

