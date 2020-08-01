MOUNT VERNON — Betty Lorraine Dailey, 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on July 29, 1926, in Moultrie, the daughter of Carl and Zola (Johnson) Grunder. Betty previously worked at Alliance Manufacturing and Alliance High School.

Betty was the definition of a homemaker. She loved to cook, bake, and decorate, especially around the Christmas season. Betty enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, dancing, and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She was a member of the Card Club and Church of The Savior in Wooster.

Betty is survived by her children, Connie (Lynn) Winn of Twenty Nine Palms, CA, Sandy (Donald) Eads of Howard and Mark (Robin) Dailey of Fredericktown; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Scott Grunder of Newton Falls.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ralph Dailey; a brother, Bob Grunder; two sisters, Charlotte Betz and Louise Bowman.

The family will observe a graveside service Wednesday, Aug. 5, beginning at 2 p.m. in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Beloit. Pastor Jerry Durham will be officiating.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at County Court Nursing Home.

