Youth groups return to worship, connect

“Currently our youth group’s activities include worship, preaching, social distance friendly games such as relay races, ping pong, video games and other crazy games we come up with that fit within the guidelines of social distancing,” said Trevor Overly, the youth pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon.

The youth group at Covenant Church meets twice a week, on Wednesdays (from 6:30-8 p.m.) and Sundays (from 10:45 a.m. to noon). The youth group is called Rx3 and is founded on the principles of the three R’s — Redeemed, Restored and Refocused.

The youth group seeks to see the youth of this generation redeemed, restored and refocused to change the world with God’s love. The youth group seeks to love God and love each of the members in the group as well as the members of the wider community. The group also seeks to put away all religious ideas and focus on a relationship with God and others.

The group was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first six weeks we adapted to COVID-19 by doing Facebook Live,” said Overly. “Once we were able to meet again in our youth group building, we adapted by having our seating six feet apart, encouraging social distancing, and disinfecting before and after each and every service.”

The student ministry at Lifepoint Church, a church in Mount Vernon, is also resuming in-person gatherings and activities.

“Our group consists of a few main types of gatherings,” said Sam Romine, the student ministry pastor at Lifepoint Church. “We have our normal Sunday night groups where we typically hang out, eat snacks, have group games, study the Bible together, and then break up into small groups. We also have domestic and international mission trips, and different events going on through-out the year including service projects in our local community, weekend retreats, summer camps, a Christmas hang-out and a Super Bowl party.”

The youth group meets on Sunday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at Lifepoint Church. The youth group has three terms throughout the year with a two- to three-week break until the next term starts. This break gives the necessary rest to the leaders and allows new students the chance to join. The youth group seeks to guide students through the ups and downs of the teenage years and helps them to focus on Jesus Christ and his teachings.

The student ministry at Lifepoint Church was also impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Although our methods have adapted due to the pandemic, our mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ has stayed the same,” said Romine. “For a few months we held virtual student groups, but are now back to meeting in person. We advise students not to come who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and try to meet outdoors as much as possible.”