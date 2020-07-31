William G. Conard

JOHNSTOWN — William “Bill” Conard, 82, of Johnstown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020. He was born March 2, 1938, in Hartford, to the late Newton Stadden Conard and Weltha Mae (Downing) Conard. He followed his father’s footsteps as a dairy farmer and engaged in dairy farming the duration of his life.

He was a man of laughter and would always engage in a joke. Being a farmer, he endured the fruits of his labor and worked endlessly to provide for his family. His devoted faith in the Lord encouraged him to witness to others. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports and always enjoyed a game of euchre. He did not know a stranger and was always eager to help someone in need.

William, a 1956 graduate of Johnstown-Monroe High School was an active member of the Future Farmers of America serving as President. He was a member of the Bennington Chapel United Methodist Church and Knox and Licking County Farm Bureaus.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda (Drury) Conard, whom he married March 26, 1965; daughter, Katie (Conard) Hux and husband Kurt; grandsons, Harrison Franklin and William Hayes Hux of Mount Vernon whom he loved dearly; brothers and sisters, Betty Hatfield (Lynn), Tom Conard (Sue), Sue Weeks (Charles), and Larry Conard (Barbara); many nieces and nephews, and his beloved K-9 companion, Sam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Conard) Grandstaff.

A private family graveside service will be held at Bennington Cemetery. A drive-thru visitation in memory of Bill will be held at the Wil-Bren Family Farm on Saturday, Aug. 8, 4-6 p.m. Visit https://thereoncewasafarmer.wordpress.com/ for more details. Guests are asked to follow the protocol outlined to ensure the safety of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent in honor of his grandsons and their college education.

