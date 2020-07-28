Teacher indicted on three charges

MOUNT VERNON — A now-suspended Mount Vernon Middle School gym teacher accused of raping a female student was indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury Monday.

Andrew Walsh, 36, Newark, was charged with two counts of rape, first degree felonies, and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

The three-count indictment references three separate incidents in the fall of 2018, including rape in late September at the school, a rape in late September to early October, and hand-to-genital contact in mid-October. The last two incidents reportedly occurred when the victim, who was 15 years old at the time, was babysitting for Walsh at his residence, according to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

Walsh was arrested on July 16 on criminal complaints filed in Mount Vernon Municipal Court after the student came forward and reported that Walsh had raped her in 2018.

McConville said that an additional investigation was conducted between when Walsh was first arrested and the grand jury hearing this week to narrow down the time frame of each incident.

“We charged it so it’s crystal clear that we’re talking about three different events,” McConville said.

Walsh’s bond was originally set at $100,000 with no 10 percent in municipal court. Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher also issued a no-contact order prohibiting Walsh from having contact with the victim, victim’s family, the school district and any children under 18, according to court records.

Court records showed that Walsh posted a bond on July 17 and the no-contact order was modified to allow Walsh to contact his three young children.

According to McConville, Walsh was arrested again Thursday for violating the no-contact order. Walsh reportedly contacted another teacher at the school, a violation of his bond condition.

Walsh is currently held at the Knox County Jail, said McConville. A motion to revoke his previous bond has been filed in Knox County Common Pleas Court.

Walsh has been placed on administrative leave without pay at the school.