Surge of COVID-19 continue in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON — For weeks, Health Commissioner Julie Miller has stated that COVID-19 was in Knox County even though the number of cases was low in comparison to surrounding counties. Her prediction has been confirmed with the reporting of 128 total positive cases on Monday — an increase of 90 cases so far in July.

One-third of the cases in July can be attributed to an outbreak at Country Court Nursing Home, where 27 patients and eight staff have tested positive. Five of the nursing home residents have been hospitalized.

The other 59 cases in Knox County since July 2, range in ages from four to 77 years, including 12 individuals who are 20 years or younger.

The rapid increase in positive cases has Miller concerned that the county could move to a red status on the state’s public health advisory alert system. An updated map is released every Thursday during Gov. DeWine’s press conference. After being yellow for several weeks, Knox County moved to the orange level last week due to an increase in new cases per capita and a majority of those cases not being in a congregate setting.

“A move to red puts us right back at the beginning, said Miller. “Activities will be limited. People will have to work from home. Public access to different facilities will be affected.”

There are currently 23 Ohio counties listed at the red risk level.

“Everyone needs to step up and help prevent this virus from spreading,” said Miller. “Too many people are refusing to wear a mask when they should wear one. They are not observing social distancing when a little bit of space between you and the next person could make the difference between avoiding the virus and passing it on to someone.”

Other prevention measures include frequent hand-washing and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.

“If we want to get out of this pandemic situation sooner than later, everyone, and I mean, everyone, needs to do their part,” Miller said.

