BUCKEYE LAKE — Private graveside services will be held for Keith L. Chrisman, 84, of Buckeye Lake. Keith was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Newark, to the late Leroy A. and Olive (Rinker) Chrisman. He passed away at Mt. Carmel East on July 20, 2020.

Survived by his high school sweetheart of 65 years, Marylin J. (Samsal) Chrisman, whom he married Sept. 19, 1954; children; Michael Chrisman, Mitzie Chrisman, Suezanne (Ronald) Chrisman and Anthony (Courtney) Chrisman; grandchildren, Danielle (Russ) Sergent, Andrew (Erica) Sergent, Chloe, Elizabeth, Jackson, Aleyia, Beau and Remi; great-grandchildren, Ryane Sergent, Sierra Sergent, Gracie Sergent, Daniel (Madison) Thomas and RJ Lafave; great-great-grandchildren, Rozie, Bryan, Avery and Tanner; and several nieces, nephews; many lifelong friends; and his beloved dog Angel and grand dog Maggie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Sergent in 2018; son-in-law, Frank Turner in 2016; two sisters and one brother.

Keith was a devoted family man, who put all he had into helping his family and creating a legacy to live on forever. He was a retired dairy farmer and also retired from Kenyon College. He considered himself a farmer first and foremost and had a passion for building just about anything, from bookcases to houses. He passed his work ethic and love of building and woodworking on to his family.

Keith was always ready with a wise word of advice and was never afraid to speak his mind. He passed the latter on to the women in his family. Keith never knew a stranger and after he retired, he enjoyed spending time at the Buckeye Lake McDonalds drinking his afternoon coffee and making many friends that he dearly loved.

He was a founding member of the Homer Fire Department, an Elder of the Homer Presbyterian Church and a 50-year member of Grange. He was also a member of the Licking County Agrology Club, Farm Bureau and a former Homer School Board Member.

In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to the family.

