MOUNT VERNON — Dorcas Frasher, 97, of Mount Vernon passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Brookdale Senior Living in Mount Vernon. She was born Oct. 19, 1922, to the late Ray and Beulah (Garner) Conrad.

Dorcas was a member of the Grace Brethren Church of Danville and the North Liberty Gardening Club.

Dorcas is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Frasher; and her step mother, Stella Conrad.

A private service will be held. Dorcas will be laid to rest beside her husband, Clayton, in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Danville.

Dorcas was loved by all who knew her! And her amazing faith and trust in Jesus was a witness to all!

Her family would like to thank her “Brookdale Family” for their loving care over the years!

