WOOSTER — Dennis Roger Akers passed away at his home in Florida on Tuesday, June 18, 2020.

He was born in Wooster to Dennis and Doris (Buchanon) Akers on June 4, 1953.

He is survived by his sons, Ashley and Chris Akers, James Fawcett and Andrew Fawcett; a daughter, Amber Akers; sister, Rosa Akers; long time love, Louise Akers Fawcett; nephews, Robbie (Janice) Crago, Troy (Steed) Crago Edwards, Kelly (Rikki) Crago; great-niece Chelsea and great-nephew Daniel Crago; and a close friend, John.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Akers; sister-in-law Debbie Akers; niece, Amy Akers; and his son, Roger Charles Akers.

He will be sadly missed and forever loved.

Submitted by Louise Akers Fawcett