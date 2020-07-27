Mount Vernon Colt football cancels fall season

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Colt Football League has canceled the fall season for football and cheerleading, it announced Thursday in a letter to members from board members.

“For those of you keeping track, Knox County has moved from Yellow to Orange for the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and we are now being mandated to wear masks throughout Ohio when out in public,” the letter said. “These new guidelines, coupled with the extension of the Ohio DOH Director’s Order that provides guidance for contact sports and non-contact sports practices and competitions as well as the Knox County Health Departments suggestions, we as the MVCFL board, regret that we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Colt Football and Cheer season.”

The MVCFL is offering four options for refunds for those that have paid for the upcoming season, including through a virtual debit card through the website, a mailed check, a credit for the 2021 season or a donation to the organization.

“We have spent the last few weeks looking for options and waiting for easing of the restrictions, but we have come to realize that it isn’t going to happen soon,” the letter said. “Canceling the season was not the option we wanted but we feel as a board, we just can’t bring you the safe and quality program we have done in the past. We will be taking these next few months to plan for the 2021 season and have other options if these troubling times continue.”

The league’s golf scramble fundraiser is still scheduled for Aug. 16.

