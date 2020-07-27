NEWARK — Mary E. Smith, 85, of Newark passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Flint Ridge Nursing Home in Newark. She was born on Dec. 3, 1934 in Chicago, IL, to the late Darwin and Cecilla (Smith) Schmidt.

Mary was active with the Boy Scouts for over 50 years and retired from the Boy Scouts, where she was an executive secretary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her two schnauzers.

Mary is survived by her husband, James H. Smith; children, Scott (Dawn) Smith of Mount Vernon, Glenn (Twana) Smith of Fredericktown, Randy (Billie) Smith of Toledo, Kelly (Kathy) Smith of Newark and Matthew (Brandi) Smith of Fort Worth, TX; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Forest Cemetery with Pastor Mark Shoemaker officiating.

