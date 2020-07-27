Keep fallin’ in and out of love

* * *
Summer in the City Week of July 27, 2020
-
Monday 7/27/2020
- 6:30a
- 1-hour “chill pace” ride
- AF Park Rastin Tower
- Vern’s Bike Shop
- Link
- 10-11:30a
- Tai Chi
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
- 5:30-6:30p
- Crossfit
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
-
Tuesday 7/28/2020
- 10:30-11a
- Prevention in the Park
- Memorial Park
- New Directions/Freedom Center
- Link
- 1:00p
- Zumba
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
- 5:30p
- Cardio Drumming
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
-
Wednesday 7/29/2020
- 10-11:30a
- Tai Chi
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
- 6:00p
- Yoga
- Ariel-Foundation Park
- Link
- TBD
- Senior Softball League
- Memorial Park
- Rec. Board 740-398-7840
-
Thursday 7/30/2020
- 10a
- Free Kids Fitness Class
- AF Park Schnormeier Event Center
- Thrive Kids
- movegrowthrive.com
- 10:30-11a
- Prevention in the Park
- Memorial Park
- New Directions/Freedom Center
- Link
- 6:00p
- Thursday Roadie Rides
- AF Park Rastin Tower
- Vern’s Bike Shop
- Link
-
Friday 7/31/2020
- 9:00a
- Yoga/Fitness
- AF Park
- Step Into Fitness
- Link
- TBD
- Oldtimers Softball League
- Riverside Park
- Rec. Board 740-397-6296
-
Saturday 8/1/2020
-
Sunday 8/2/2020
- TBD
- Coed Softball
- Memorial Park
- Rec. Board 740-485-2539
Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison