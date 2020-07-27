Photography

Keep fallin’ in and out of love

10:31 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Danny Gum, left and Kevin Mishey performs “Amy” during the Foundation Stations at Ariel-Foundation Park Friday. Musicians, playing bluegrass, classics and gospel were spread out around the lake as part of the Summer in the City series of events. A schedule of this week's events is posted below.

Danny Gum, left and Kevin Mishey performs “Amy” during the Foundation Stations at Ariel-Foundation Park Friday. Musicians, playing bluegrass, classics and gospel were spread out around the lake as part of the Summer in the City series of events. A schedule of this week’s events is posted below. Request this photo

 

* * *


Summer in the City Week of July 27, 2020

  • Monday 7/27/2020

  • 6:30a
  • 1-hour “chill pace” ride
  • AF Park Rastin Tower
  • Vern’s Bike Shop
  • Link
  • 10-11:30a
  • Tai Chi
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link
  • 3:00-7:00 PM
  • YMCA Youth Enrichment “TO GO”
  • YMCA
  • Link
  • 5:30-6:30p
  • Crossfit
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link

  • Tuesday 7/28/2020

  • 10:30-11a
  • Prevention in the Park
  • Memorial Park
  • New Directions/Freedom Center
  • Link
  • 1:00p
  • Zumba
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link
  • 5:30p
  • Cardio Drumming
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link
  • 7:00p
  • KCJO Five/Brass Quintet
  • AF Park/Mavis Island
  • MVMAF
  • Link

  • Wednesday 7/29/2020

  • 10-11:30a
  • Tai Chi
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link
  • 6:00p
  • Yoga
  • Ariel-Foundation Park
  • Link
  • TBD
  • Senior Softball League
  • Memorial Park
  • Rec. Board 740-398-7840

    • Thursday 7/30/2020

    • 10a
    • Free Kids Fitness Class
    • AF Park Schnormeier Event Center
    • Thrive Kids
    • movegrowthrive.com
    • 10:30-11a
    • Prevention in the Park
    • Memorial Park
    • New Directions/Freedom Center
    • Link
    • 5:00p
    • Dance Exercise
    • AF Park
    • YMCA
    • Link
    • 6:00p
    • Thursday Roadie Rides
    • AF Park Rastin Tower
    • Vern’s Bike Shop
    • Link
    • 7-9:00p
    • Bonafides
    • AF Park/Park National Pavilion
    • MVMAF
    • Link

    • Friday 7/31/2020

    • 9:00a
    • Yoga/Fitness
    • AF Park
    • Step Into Fitness
    • Link
    • TBD
    • Oldtimers Softball League
    • Riverside Park
    • Rec. Board 740-397-6296
    • 7:00p
    • Six Miles to Nellie
    • AF Park/Park National Pavilion
    • MVMAF
    • Link

    • Saturday 8/1/2020

      • Sunday 8/2/2020

      • TBD
      • Coed Softball
      • Memorial Park
      • Rec. Board 740-485-2539

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

