MOUNT VERNON — Wanda C. Hord, age 84, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Columbus, the daughter of Jacob and Esther (Noble) Craig.

Wanda served as a girl scout leader for over 25 years and was a member of the Women of the Moose in Florida. She enjoyed camping and was an artist, working primarily with ceramics and paintings.

She is survived by her children, Kristine (Larry Kidd) Boyd of Martinsburg, David (Karla) Hord of Virginia Beach, VA and Nicole Hord of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Noble Craig of Alachua, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Davis.

In following with Wanda’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Wanda C. Hord.

Memorial contributions in Wanda’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

