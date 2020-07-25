PANAMA CITY, FL — On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 3:48 p.m., Thera Mae (Roberts) Marble, an Ohio high school English teacher for 31 years, entered the Gates of Heaven, peacefully passing at her Panama City, Florida home of 30 years.

A devout Christian of the Methodist faith, she was a great-granddaughter of Methodist Minister Caelie Newton Sadler, granddaughter of Reverend Jasper Newton Sadler, and daughter of Donna Mae (Sadler) Roberts, Methodist Sunday School Teacher, all of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee’s Sadler’s Chapel, United Methodist Church. A knowledgeable and avid reader of the Bible, Thera was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Panama City, Florida.

Thera Mae was born June 10, 1924, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Theodore William Roberts Sr. and Donna M. Roberts. Her father was a merchant store manager, and the Roberts family had resided in Edenton, North Carolina, Columbia and Lebanon, Kentucky. In a double tragedy on Christmas Eve 1944 the “Robert’s Five and Dime Store” burnt down in Columbia and first cousin, Joseph Newton Sadler was KIA during World War II in Germany.

A 1945 graduate of Union College, Barbourville, Kentucky, Thera Mae married the love of her life, Duane Bradshaw Marble of Ashland, Ohio, July 11, 1950, in Louisville, Kentucky. Since 1952, the couple resided in Ashland, where Thera gave birth to three sons, who survive her: DeCody Brad, a retired Army Sergeant, Kenton Randall, a retired Ohio Corrections Officer and Duane Brett Marble, an Ohio State, Mount Vernon Developmental Center employee, who married Kathy Mickley, a retired Kroger store clerk. Since April 29, 1958, when Thera’s husband Duane had his fatal auto accident, the widow, Thera single-handedly successfully raised these servants of the community.

In 1960, a graduate of Ashland College, Ashland, Thera obtained an Ohio certification for teaching. Sequentially, from 1958-1966, while residing in Ashland, Thera was a substitute teacher at Ashland High School and Junior High School, an English and Biology Teacher at Hayesville High School and West Holmes High School in Millersburg. For 23 years, from 1966-1989, Thera was an English and Literature Teacher at Mount Vernon High School. Dedicated to her profession, she would stay up to 3 a.m. in the morning during the school week grading school papers, correcting grammar and providing individual attention to each student’s work.

Many nephews and nieces, who all loved her, survive Aunt Thera. Thera, physically petite, spoke with a soft southern accent, but she is a fine example of the strength of womanhood. She overcame all obstacles, love, and provided for her growing boys, a model for all young women to emulate. God has blessed all who knew her, with the presents of her good soul and strength of spirit. Another great Angel for Heaven.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Ave., Ashland, conducted by Rev. Laura White. Internment will be in Section 1 of the Ashland Cemetery, West Main Street, Ashland. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10 – 11 a.m., at the funeral home Tuesday. Please send all letters and sympathy cards, addressed to the Marble Family, to Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Ave., Ashland, OH 44805.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.