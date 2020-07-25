Engineer to talk mobile home park water system

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council will hear information Monday on a proposed water system for a mobile home park that will involve the park reimbursing the city for construction.

Council has scheduled two committee hearings for Monday. The first is for the Westgate Mobile Home Community water system, as well as the funding mechanism for the system. The second hearing will hear information on the Main Street/Chestnut Street intersection project.

For the water system, the city will seek the council’s approval to enter into a partnership with the Westgate mobile home park off Harcourt Road. The mobile home park has its own metered system, but uses city water. The project seeks to build a new system for the mobile home park, as the current system was installed too shallow, City Engineer Brian Ball said, causing pipes to freeze and break often. The city would coordinate the construction of the new system under a signed contract with Westgate that they will pay the city back. The city will try to secure the funding upfront for the project through an OPWC grant/loan package; the city will further need council approval in another resolution to apply to the OPWC for funding. Both issues are in resolutions up for a second reading. The Main/Chestnut streets intersection project will involve widening lanes so that trucks can more easily make northbound turns. As the intersection now stands, trucks often rollover portions of the sidewalks. Two guests are scheduled to speak to the council on the subject of police reform.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews