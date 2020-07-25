DANVILLE — Dorothy (Mickley) Colopy peacefully went to be with the Lord July 23, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Loudonville.

Flag Day, June 14, 1932, Dorothy was the 10th child born to Ed and Hilda Mickley. She was the last living “matriarch” of her 12 siblings.

Sept. 17, 1953, Dorothy married Larry Colopy. He was by her side for 49-plus years until 2003.

Dorothy, nickname “Dot” or “Big Dot,” dedicated herself and life caring for many others. She was devoted to rearing 11 children, nurturing 28 grandchildren and loving on 34 great-grandbabies. Larry and Dorothy raised their family on a 100-acre farm on Tiger Valley Road in Danville. Dorothy’s children, best known and in their birth order, is as follows: #1 Denise (Tom) Gallagher, #2 Cathi (Larry) Nelson, #3 Larry (Kim) Colopy, #4 Nancy (Mark) Lybarger, #5 Connie (Terry) Helms, #6 Tina Colopy, #7 Bob (Ellen) Colopy, #8 Mitch (Steve Paxton) Colopy, #9 Neil (Nancy) Colopy, #10 Kim (Jim) Weckesser, #11 Steve (Carol) Colopy.

The farm and beautiful surrounding scenery were very dear to Dorothy’s heart. It was where she found her passion for birds; she loved especially all of the hummingbirds that visited her feeders. It offered the perfect morning sunlight for her beloved shamrock plants. What Dorothy was most proud of was the strong work ethic she and Larry had and taught their children from living on the farm. Countless adventures and fond memories were had by all while at the farm.

The memory of Dorothy’s home cooking, especially her “cream lima beans,” will live on in the hearts of many for years.

Dorothy’s wishes: NO FLOWERS. “If you can’t send me flowers while I’m alive don’t send them when I’m dead.”

Her desires were to donate to: Danville Fire Department, P.O. Box 526, Danville, OH 43014; or to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

A private service for immediate family will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. A live stream of the Mass will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville Facebook page. The burial will follow at St. Luke’s Cemetery; family and friends are welcome as social distancing will be observed at the cemetery. A “Celebration of Life” will be held down at the farm for family and friends at 1 p.m.

She was loved by many and blessed a multitude of people with her love and laughter. www.fischerfuneralhome.com.