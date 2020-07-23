MOUNT VERNON — Arthur A. Gutheil, 99, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Country Court Nursing Home.

He was born on July 20, 1921, in Orient, Ohio, to the late Albert and Clara (Baer) Gutheil. Arthur was a farmer and also worked at Cooper-Bessemer for many years. He was a member of the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City and also was a veteran serving in the United States Army during WWII. He enjoyed gardening and his miniature orchard but most of all, Arthur loved the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Spearman; his son Larry Gutheil; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gutheil; his daughter, Barbara Gutheil; his son, Jerry Gutheil; four brothers, Martin, Ernest, Paul and Willis Gutheil; and his sisters, Leona Saul and Flora Schoch.

In keeping with Arthur’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service, with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council, will be held on Friday, July 24, in Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown, beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research by going to the James website.

To send the family a condolence, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arthur A. Gutheil.