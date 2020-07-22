Photography

Jazzin’ it up

10:26 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The Knox Community Jazz Orchestra performs at the Park National Pavilion at Ariel-Foundation Park on Tuesday night, just before the rainfall. On Thursday, Six Miles to Nellie will perform and for a schedule of events, check out mountvernonohio.org.
Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The Knox Community Jazz Orchestra performs at the Park National Pavilion at Ariel-Foundation Park on Tuesday night, just before the rainfall. On Thursday, Six Miles to Nellie will perform at 7 p.m. at the Park National Pavilion.

