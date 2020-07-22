MOUNT VERNON — Elzie O. Davis, 90, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 17, 1930, in Tazewell County, Virginia, the daughter of Holland and Rosie (Steel) Keene. Elzie previously worked for CPI in Bellville and Kenyon College.

She is survived by her children; Rita Abouelseoud of Cincinnati, Edna Horner of Port Richey, Florida, and Brian Davis of Mount Vernon; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Davis; a grandson, Ayman Abouelseoud; two brothers, Hoover Keene and Hermit Keene; and a sister, Eunice Hall.

The family will observe a private graveside service in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Elzie O. Davis.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.